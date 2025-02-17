Imam Khamenei: Enemy’s Soft War Fails to Weaken Nation’s Resolve

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei stated that efforts by Iran's adversaries to undermine the people's resolve and create division through soft threats have been unsuccessful.

Speaking in Tehran on Monday, Imam Khamenei highlighted the significance of the nationwide marches on February 22nd, which marked the 45th anniversary of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution that overthrew the US-backed Pahlavi regime.

He explained that “software threats” involve manipulating public opinion, fostering division and instilling doubt about the principles of the Islamic Revolution and resistance against the enemy.

However, Ithe Leader emphasized that these attempts have failed to sway the Iranian people or deter the youth from their steadfastness.

He praised the exceptional public turnout during the anniversary celebrations, noting, “Where else in the world does such a thing exist? After more than forty years since the Revolution's victory, the masses—not the Armed Forces or officials—commemorate the day with such enthusiasm, despite existing challenges.”

Imam Khamenei acknowledged the people's legitimate concerns and issues but emphasized that these do not deter them from defending their Revolution. He concluded that the enemy's “software threats” have been ineffective in weakening the nation's unity and determination.

Elsewhere during the speech, the Leader acknowledged that the Iranian people had some legitimate problems and expectations.

The predicaments, though, do not prevent the people from defending their Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei underlined.

Imam Khamenei, meanwhile, identified “the reason for the anger of the [world’s] arrogant powers and colonialists towards the Islamic Republic” as “the steadfastness and resistance of the Iranian people.”

The Leader was pointing to the nation’s unfaltering march towards the country’s betterment and welfare in the face of illegal economic sanctions and mounting political pressure by the US and its allies.

The Leader also hailed the Islamic Revolution for having managed to maintain and preserve itself as an “independent identity” and a “vast and hopeful base for the peoples of the region and even beyond the region.”

Imam Khamenei advised the people functioning within the country’s media industry, including broadcast apparatuses, authors, knowledgeable figures, cyberspace specialists and authorities serving the education, science and arts sectors across the nation as well as the country’s youths to “focus their efforts on confronting the enemy's software threats.”

“What does this mean? It means that the enemy's software threats have not been effective in this country and on this nation until today,” the Leader stated.

Imam Khamenei commended the country’s sufficient capability to fend off the enemies’ “hardware threats,” noting, “Today, we have no concerns or issues regarding hard defense and the enemy's hardware threats.”

“Our ability to counter hard threats is at an excellent level, and the people feel secure in this regard.”