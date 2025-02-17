Netanyahu: “Israel” and Trump Share “Common Strategy” on Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Benjamin Netanyahu stated that “Israel” and US President Donald Trump share a “common strategy” regarding Gaza’s future following a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in occupied Al-Quds ["Jerusalem"].

During his visit to the occupied territories, Rubio emphasized Trump’s controversial proposal to control the besieged Palestinian territory.

Netanyahu, who recently met with Trump in Washington, expressed gratitude for the US president’s “full support” for “Israel’s” planned actions in Gaza.

He stated, “We discussed Trump’s bold vision for Gaza’s future and will work to ensure that vision becomes a reality,” highlighting the “common strategy” between the two sides for the war-torn Palestinian region.

The Trump administration has reportedly warned of repercussions for Egypt and Jordan if they refuse to accept the relocation of more than two million Palestinians from Gaza.

While Washington has shown openness to alternative proposals from Arab governments, it maintains that “the only plan is Trump’s.”

Rubio emphasized this stance, saying, “Right now the only plan—they don’t like it—but the only plan is the Trump plan. So if they’ve got a better plan, now’s the time to present it.”

Trump reiterated US support for “Israel’s” decisions, posting on Truth Social, “‘Israel’ will now have to decide what they will do. The United States will back the decision they make!”

His proposal for the US to take over the Gaza Strip and relocate its population sparked international outrage, with Egypt and Jordan suggested as possible destinations.

Legal experts condemned the plan as a violation of international law, equating it to ethnic cleansing.

Netanyahu suggested Saudi Arabia as another potential host for Palestinians, a statement that ignited anger across the Arab world, including Saudi Arabia itself.

In response, Saudi Arabia announced plans to host an Arab Summit on Trump’s Gaza Plan, inviting leaders from Egypt, Jordan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. The summit will precede an Arab League meeting in Cairo on February 27, dedicated to the same issue.

Additionally, an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] foreign ministers is expected to be held at Iran’s request, aimed at proposing alternatives to Trump’s displacement plan.

Rubio’s visit to the “Israeli”-occupied Palestinian territories coincided with the arrival of US-supplied “heavy” MK-84 bombs in “Israel.”

The MK-84 is a 2,000-pound unguided bomb known for its destructive power. During the 15-month US-“Israeli” war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, over 48,000 Palestinians were killed, most of them women and children.

The war also led to severe shortages of essential resources and the displacement of nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents.

After failing to achieve its stated war objectives, including the “elimination” of Hamas and the release of captives, “Israel” agreed to a ceasefire with Gaza’s resistance movement on January 15.