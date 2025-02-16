Sheikh Qassem: The Path of the Martyred Leaders is That of Unyielding Resistance

By Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a powerful speech commemorating the anniversary of Hezbollah’s Martyred Leaders on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

Addressing a gathering of supporters, he paid tribute to the legacy of Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi and Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, whose sacrifices continue to inspire the resistance movement. His speech underscored Hezbollah's unwavering commitment to the path paved by these leaders, reaffirming the movement's dedication to its principles and its steadfast stance against “Israeli” aggression.

His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem began his speech by reaffirming Hezbollah's unwavering faith in the awaited appearance of Imam Mahdi [AS].

He emphasized, “We believe that Imam Mahdi will appear one day, and we strive to be under his flag because it is that of truth and humanity.” Reflecting on the 20th anniversary of the martyrdom of Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, he expressed hope for continued unity, stating, “We ask God Almighty to always be united.”

Turning his attention to the legacy of Sheikh Ragheb Harb, the Resistance leader highlighted his influential role as a beloved public figure who “People gathered around... from all villages as he stood bravely in the face of the ‘Israeli’ occupation.” His Eminence solemnly recalled the events of February 16, 1984, when “the ‘Israeli’ agents came to Jibchit and killed the martyr Sheikh Ragheb Harb.”

Reflecting on the legacy of Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi, the Hezbollah Chief portrayed him as a paragon for the Mujahideen, remarking, “He was always with them and attended their farewell ceremonies when they went to the front lines.”

He emphasized that “the language of victory has not left the lips of Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi,” highlighting his enduring influence.

His Eminence further noted, “The resistance scored great progress from the assassination of Sheikh Ragheb Harb to the assassination of Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi,” illustrating the continued resolve of the movement despite adversity.

Addressing the sensitive issue of Palestinian displacement, the Secretary General firmly declared, “We condemn any relocation of Palestinians in the region and reject their displacement to Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.”

He criticized former US President Donald Trump’s policies, asserting, “Trump is trying to control the world, not just Palestine,” and warned that “Trump’s stance from the Palestinian cause is very dangerous as it resembles a political genocide.”

Reflecting on the legacy of Hezbollah’s martyred leaders, His Eminence affirmed their unwavering commitment to confronting the “Israeli” enemy, noting, “Confronting the ‘Israeli’ enemy was a priority for the martyred leaders.”

He emphasized that “the path of the martyred leaders is one, and it is that of the Islamic Resistance.”

Paying tribute to Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, the Resistance leader highlighted his exceptional qualities, describing him as “a security, military, and creative man,” and emphasizing that “the spiritual faith was dominant in Hajj Imad Mughniyeh’s guidance to the Resistance fighters.”

His Eminence reiterated Hezbollah's commitment to the legacy of its fallen leaders, emphasizing that their path remains a guiding light for the resistance movement.

He also highlighted the broader implications of US policies in the region, noting, “Trump is currently in confrontation with the entire region,” and cautioned that, “The US scheme resembles a danger to everyone and to the Arab and Islamic countries.”

Calling for regional solidarity, the Hezbollah Chief urged, “The Arab and Islamic countries must be present to reject the displacement of Palestinians.”

He expressed Hezbollah's readiness to support any unified stance, stating, “We are ready as Hezbollah to contribute if the Arab and Islamic countries have plans to reject the displacement of the Palestinians.”

Furthermore, he emphasized Hezbollah’s commitment to collaboration with other resistance movements, declaring, “We are present with all resistance factions to be part of the project of these countries to confront the danger of displacing the Palestinians, and Lebanon is not immune to this danger.”

Shifting to domestic affairs, the Secretary General highlighted Hezbollah's efforts to strengthen Lebanon’s internal structures, stating, “We sought to organize the institutions, and everyone admits that the national duo is the one who completed the presidential election.”

Addressing the ongoing occupation of Lebanese territories, His Eminence issued a decisive call for liberation, affirming, “On February 18, ‘Israel’ must withdraw from all the territories it has occupied.”

He emphasized the importance of national sovereignty and urged a firm stance, declaring, “There is no excuse for ‘Israel’ to continue its occupation, and the position of the Lebanese state must be firm and decisive.”

Elsewhere in his speech, His Eminence continued by addressing the implications of the anticipated “Israeli” withdrawal, emphasizing the responsibility of the Lebanese state in the aftermath.

He stated, “After the ‘Israeli’ withdrawal is completed, the Lebanese state must rebuild what the occupation destroyed on its land.” Reaffirming Hezbollah's commitment to the people, he pledged, “We are to help and do not leave our responsibilities. We will not abandon people, neither in shelter, nor in restoration, nor in reconstruction.”

Highlighting the importance of unity in national progress, the Resistance leader underscored, “The country will not be developed except through the cooperation of all parties, and we are ready for that and to approve the necessary reforms.”

He also advised the government on governance and meritocracy, urging, “I advise the government that the administrative appointments be made based on competitions to choose the best for the administration, away from quotas.”

Turning to the controversy surrounding the Lebanese government’s decision to ban an Iranian plane from landing, the Secretary General criticized the move, pointing out, “The Prime Minister decided to prevent the Iranian plane from landing under the pretext of aviation and civilians’ safety.”

He urged a reassessment of the decision, declaring, “I call on the Lebanese government to reconsider the decision to ban Iranian flights and express its sovereign position.”

His Eminence firmly argued, “Implementing the ‘Israeli’ order regarding the Iranian plane contradicts the concept of sovereignty, and the plane should have been allowed to land.”

Addressing the recent tensions involving UNIFIL, the Hezbollah Chief made Hezbollah’s stance clear, stating, “We are against the attack on UNIFIL.”

He also condemned the use of force during a peaceful demonstration, questioning, “A peaceful demonstration called for by Hezbollah took place yesterday. Suddenly tear gas bombs were thrown. Why?”

Reaffirming the unity between Hezbollah and the Lebanese army, he concluded, “We and the army are brothers. There is no need for these actions.” His Eminence continued to criticize the Lebanese government's decision to ban the Iranian plane, highlighting the underlying political implications.

He clarified, “The problem is not the safety of civilians at Beirut Airport given the critical time. The problem is the implementation of an ‘Israeli’ order.” By emphasizing the political nature of the decision, he underscored the broader issue of external influence on Lebanese sovereignty.

Turning his attention to the upcoming funeral on February 23, the Secretary General described it as a historic event, noting, “The great funeral on February 23 is in fact exceptional due to the exceptionality of the two men.”

He called for the event to symbolize Hezbollah's resilience and strength, declaring, “Let the slogan of the funeral be that Hezbollah is strong and present in the arena, and no one will be able to end it.”

In his concluding remarks, His Eminence issued a heartfelt call to the supporters of the Resistance, urging them to stand united on the day of the great funeral. He emphasized, “You are invited to express your grief and loyalty on the great funeral day, and there will be participation from different countries of the world.”