Please Wait...

search
close

عنوان الإعلان

  1. Home

Hezbollah Urges LA To Investigate Condemned Attack on Peaceful Airport Protesters

Hezbollah Urges LA To Investigate Condemned Attack on Peaceful Airport Protesters
folder_openLebanon access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

The public sit-in organized by Hezbollah on Saturday was a peaceful demonstration against blatant “Israeli” interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs and violations of national sovereignty. It was a paceful and civilized movement that expressed public opposition to unjustified submission to foreign dictates. However, the demonstrators were unexpectedly met with tear gas fired by some members of the Lebanese Army—an alarming and unjustified assault on peaceful citizens. It is a suspicious attempt to drag the army into a confrontation with its people.

Hezbollah calls on the army’s leadership to urgently investigate this condemned attack and take appropriate measures to safeguard the institution’s role in maintaining stability and civil peace.

The party also urges the Lebanese government to fully assume its responsibility in protecting peaceful demonstrators and their right to express their positions. Furthermore, Hezbollah demands that the government reverse its decision to ban Iranian planes from landing at Beirut airport and take firm action to prevent “Israeli” aggression and violations of national sovereignty.

Separately, Hezbollah strongly condemns the recent incident involving UNIFIL forces near Rafic Hariri International Airport. The party firmly rejects any attack on these forces, as well as any harm to public and private property.

 

Lebanon Lebanese Army Hezbollah

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah Urges LA To Investigate Condemned Attack on Peaceful Airport Protesters

Hezbollah Urges LA To Investigate Condemned Attack on Peaceful Airport Protesters

8 hours ago
More Iran-Beirut Flights Suspended As Resumption Permits Not Issued

More Iran-Beirut Flights Suspended As Resumption Permits Not Issued

2 days ago
Lebanese Protest Banning Civilian Iranian Plane from Landing in Beirut

Lebanese Protest Banning Civilian Iranian Plane from Landing in Beirut

2 days ago
“Israel” Continues to Violate Ceasefire with Lebanon: New Raids on South Lebanon

“Israel” Continues to Violate Ceasefire with Lebanon: New Raids on South Lebanon

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 16-02-2025 Hour: 07:46 Beirut Timing

whatshot