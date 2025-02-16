- Home
Hezbollah Urges LA To Investigate Condemned Attack on Peaceful Airport Protesters
By Staff
Hezbollah issued the following statement:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful
The public sit-in organized by Hezbollah on Saturday was a peaceful demonstration against blatant “Israeli” interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs and violations of national sovereignty. It was a paceful and civilized movement that expressed public opposition to unjustified submission to foreign dictates. However, the demonstrators were unexpectedly met with tear gas fired by some members of the Lebanese Army—an alarming and unjustified assault on peaceful citizens. It is a suspicious attempt to drag the army into a confrontation with its people.
Hezbollah calls on the army’s leadership to urgently investigate this condemned attack and take appropriate measures to safeguard the institution’s role in maintaining stability and civil peace.
The party also urges the Lebanese government to fully assume its responsibility in protecting peaceful demonstrators and their right to express their positions. Furthermore, Hezbollah demands that the government reverse its decision to ban Iranian planes from landing at Beirut airport and take firm action to prevent “Israeli” aggression and violations of national sovereignty.
Separately, Hezbollah strongly condemns the recent incident involving UNIFIL forces near Rafic Hariri International Airport. The party firmly rejects any attack on these forces, as well as any harm to public and private property.
