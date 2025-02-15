Switzerland Refuses To Grant Amnesty Co Citizens Fighting In Ukraine

By Staff, Agencies

Switzerland’s parliament has reaffirmed its ban on citizens taking part in foreign military conflicts by rejecting a proposal to grant amnesty to those who have chosen to fight in Ukraine.

This decision follows the nation’s confirmation of the first death of a Swiss combatant in the ongoing conflict.

The National Council's Legal Affairs Commission rejected a proposal by Social Democratic Party deputy Jon Pult to exempt Swiss citizens in Ukraine from legal prosecution.

Swiss law prohibits Swiss citizens from volunteering in foreign combat. Granting amnesty in conflicts would be seen as recognizing mercenary actions, said the commission on Friday.

Swiss law bans citizens from joining foreign armies, maintaining neutrality. Participants may face legal consequences upon return.

Ukraine is seeking foreign fighters to address military deficiencies in the face of conflict with Moscow, despite implementing measures to maintain personnel levels against Russian advances.

Swiss FDFA confirmed the death of a Ukrainian citizen who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine, marking the first officially acknowledged case since the escalated conflict.

The AFU had earlier informed the Swiss embassy in Kiev about the individual’s probable death in combat. The details regarding the person’s unit or deployment remain undisclosed.

The exact number of Swiss fighters in Ukraine is unknown. Military justice authorities investigated 13 citizens for mercenary activities last year.

In January Russia’s Investigative Committee said more than 580 foreign fighters have been placed on the international wanted list for their involvement in Ukraine.