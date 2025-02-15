Please Wait...

search
close

عنوان الإعلان

  1. Home

Germany’s Scholz Slams Vance’s Remarks As ’Foreign Intervention’

Germany’s Scholz Slams Vance’s Remarks As ’Foreign Intervention’
folder_openEurope... access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday dismissed any external influence on German elections following remarks by US Vice President JD Vance urging Europe to embrace far-right parties.

At the Munich Security Conference, Scholz responded to Vance's criticism and reiterated Germany's opposition to the far right in coalitions.

Germany's Scholz emphasized against outside interference in its democracy and elections, particularly among friends and allies, as the country prepares for February 23 elections.

The chancellor pointed to instances where members of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) had downplayed Nazi crimes.

He emphasized that he will not tolerate outsiders influencing democracy, elections, or opinion formation for his party, especially among friends and allies, as it is not appropriate.

Pressed on Vance’s remarks during a Q&A session, Scholz reiterated that the extreme right should be excluded from the political decision-making process.

 

germany nazi far right OlafScholz

Comments

  1. Related News
Germany’s Scholz Slams Vance’s Remarks As ’Foreign Intervention’

Germany’s Scholz Slams Vance’s Remarks As ’Foreign Intervention’

4 hours ago
France’s Immigration Language Test Aims To Exclude Foreigners: Report

France’s Immigration Language Test Aims To Exclude Foreigners: Report

5 hours ago
Macron Warns: Peace in Ukraine is A Capitulation

Macron Warns: Peace in Ukraine is A Capitulation

one day ago
Russia And Sudan Finalize Agreement On Red Sea Naval Base

Russia And Sudan Finalize Agreement On Red Sea Naval Base

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 15-02-2025 Hour: 03:58 Beirut Timing

whatshot