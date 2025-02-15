Germany’s Scholz Slams Vance’s Remarks As ’Foreign Intervention’

By Staff, Agencies

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday dismissed any external influence on German elections following remarks by US Vice President JD Vance urging Europe to embrace far-right parties.

At the Munich Security Conference, Scholz responded to Vance's criticism and reiterated Germany's opposition to the far right in coalitions.

Germany's Scholz emphasized against outside interference in its democracy and elections, particularly among friends and allies, as the country prepares for February 23 elections.

The chancellor pointed to instances where members of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) had downplayed Nazi crimes.

He emphasized that he will not tolerate outsiders influencing democracy, elections, or opinion formation for his party, especially among friends and allies, as it is not appropriate.

Pressed on Vance’s remarks during a Q&A session, Scholz reiterated that the extreme right should be excluded from the political decision-making process.