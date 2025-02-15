Sixth Round of Flood of The Free: Hamas Hands over 3 ‘Israeli’ Captives

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Resistance released on Saturday three “Israeli” captives—Alexander Tropanov, Sagi Dekel Chen, and Yair Horn—in Khan Yunis on Saturday, located in the southern Gaza Strip. This release is part of the sixth batch in the detainees-captives exchange process outlined in the ceasefire agreement.

The event saw hundreds of fighters from the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, and the al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, stationed in the square where the captives were released.

At the captives’ handover site, the Resistance showcased around ten different weapons captured from the “Israeli” occupation during the battles.

The Al-Qassam Brigades also displayed images of several of their martyred leaders on the captives’ handover platform, including Mohammad al-Deif, Chief of Staff; Rafeh Salama, Commander of the Khan Yunis Brigade; Shadi Baroud, Deputy Intelligence Commander; and Tayseer al-Mubasher, Commander of the Western Battalion of the Khan Yunis Brigade.

Before the handover began, Al-Quds Brigades released footage showing prisoner Alexander Turbanov at the moment he was informed about his upcoming release.

On Friday evening, scenes of the same prisoner were also published during one of his tours on the Gaza beach.

Hamas spokesperson Abdel Latif al-Qanou confirmed that Saturday’s resumption of the exchange process was in line with the Resistance’s commitment to the mediators, having secured guarantees to ensure the occupation's compliance.

Al-Qanou added that the movement’s stance and the mediators’ efforts resulted in the occupation’s commitment to the agreement, noting that discussions are ongoing to monitor the situation and prepare for the negotiations of the agreement’s second phase.

He emphasized that "the occupation has no alternative but to release all its prisoners," and that this can only be achieved "by fully implementing the provisions of the ceasefire agreement."

According to al-Qanou, the ceasefire agreement has consequences that pose a threat to the future of Netanyahu's government, much like the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood, adding that Netanyahu’s procrastination and attempts to evade the agreement’s terms to protect himself and his government will not succeed, "as we will not allow the agreement to fail."

"We are waiting for the occupation to begin implementing the humanitarian protocol, as per the promises and guarantees made to us by the mediators."

In turn, 369 Palestinian detainees will be released from Israeli occupation prisons on Saturday, including 333 prisoners detained during the war on Gaza and 36 detainees serving life sentences.

For every “Israeli” captive released, 111 Palestinians detained in Gaza and 12 serving life sentences will be released.