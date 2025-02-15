Iran Received Messages from Damascus

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian foreign minister's special envoy for Syrian affairs Mohammad Reza Raouf Sheibani confirmed that Tehran has received messages from Damascus.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is indirectly in contact with Damascus and we have also received messages,” Sheibani said.

He further mentioned that “We are carefully monitoring the developments in Syria and will make our own decision at the appropriate time.”

Sheibani also mentioned that considering the special position that Syria has in the Middle East region, Iran believes that Syria's future and destiny will be determined by the people of the Arab country adding that all political currents of this country should participate in this matter.

"Certainly, the stability and peace of Syria is of special importance to us and we are against any foreign interference in the affairs of this country."

Sheibani held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow on Friday.

In the bilateral meeting, Sheibani and Russian officials discussed and consulted on the latest developments in the West Asian region, especially Syria.

Reaffirming their unwavering respect and commitment to the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Syria, both sides emphasized the importance of international efforts to establish stability in this country in accordance with the aforementioned principle.

They also emphasized their belief that the internal issues of Syria should be resolved by the Syrian parties through inclusive dialogue and with the participation of all political, ethnic, and religious currents.