Iran Slams “Israel” Threat against Iranian Passenger Plane

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that the “Israeli” threat against a passenger plane transporting Lebanese citizens is a blatant violation of principles and rules of international law and Lebanon’s sovereignty.

In a statement on Friday, Baghaei said the “Israeli” threat to the passenger plane has “disrupted normal flights to Beirut Airport."

He made the comments after the cancellation of two scheduled civilian flights from Iran to Lebanon.

The cancellation was ordered by the Lebanese Roads Minister under pressure from the “Israeli” entity, which claimed that the plane was transferring funds to the Hezbollah resistance movement.

The Iranian spokesman called for serious measures by relevant international bodies, particularly the International Civil Aviation Organization [ICAO], to “stop dangerous "Israeli" actions against safety and security of the country’s aviation.”

A large number of people have taken to the streets around Beirut’s International Airport to protest the cancellation of two scheduled civilian flights from Iran to Lebanon.

The refusal to allow Iranian flights to land sparked protests around Beirut International Airport.

A large number of people have taken to the streets around Beirut’s International Airport on Thursday night, blocking the entrance to the airport and the international road leading to it and setting tires alight while chanting anti-US and anti-"Israeli" slogans.

Tensions rose during clashes with Lebanese military personnel who attempted to clear the route.

Iran’s Ambassador to Beirut Mojtaba Amani said on Friday that Tehran does not accept the Lebanese government’s offer of alternative flights for Iranian planes.

“The Lebanese government is seeking alternative flights for Iranian planes. We generally welcome the establishment of Lebanese airline flights to Iran, but not in a way that cancels Iranian flights,” he added.

He emphasized that Iran would certainly agree to the Lebanese government’s plan only if Beirut “does not create obstacles for Iranian airliners.”

The envoy noted that talks are underway between the two countries to reach an agreement.

He said the cancellation of the flights caused Lebanese passengers, mainly pilgrims, to be stranded at Tehran airport and the Lebanese individuals, who were supposed to come to Iran for pilgrimage, failed to travel.

Amani noted that the Iranian flights were canceled simultaneous with the Israeli regime’s threats against the Lebanese people, who are seeking to maintain their independence and do not accept such recommendations from any country, especially the illegitimate Zionist regime.

This is “unacceptable” and will lead to public protests, he added.

The Iranian ambassador expressed hope for the rapid resolution of the problem and prudence on the part of the Lebanese government to that end.