Iran Slams ’Israeli’ Entity For Aggression On Lebanon Aviation

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmail Baghaei, has condemned the Zionist entity's aggression against Lebanon's national sovereignty and threats against its national aviation.

He considered this particular action by the occupying entity to be a continuation of the gross and continuous violations of the principles and rules of international law and a violation of Lebanon's national sovereignty.

Baghaei called for serious action by relevant international organizations, including the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), to stop "Israel's" dangerous behavior against the safety and security of domestic aviation.

On Thursday, protesters blocked the road to Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport in protest of the airport authorities' decision to deny entry to an Iranian flight carrying dozens of Lebanese passengers.

Angry protesters accused the Lebanese government of being influenced by the United States and "Israel," and expressed their anger against this government decision by blocking the airport road and chanting anti-American and anti-"Israeli" slogans.

The demonstrators set fire to tires, creating roadblocks, while tensions rose during clashes with Lebanese military personnel who attempted to clear the route.

Protesters were demanding that the Iranian flight be allowed to land at the airport like any other flight.