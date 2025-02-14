US Embassies Told To Reduce Staff – Media

By Staff, Agencies

The US State Department has directed embassies worldwide to prepare for staff reductions, ABC News and Reuters reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Some diplomatic missions have been instructed to consider reducing both US and locally employed staff by 10%, Reuters wrote, citing sources close to the matter.

Senior embassy officials have reportedly been asked to compile comprehensive lists of all employees, including tenured, untenured, and temporary staff, sources familiar with the issue told ABC News.

The directive was issued before President Trump signed an order requiring State Department staff to align with his foreign policy goals.

The order emphasizes the need for the US secretary of state to maintain an “exceptional workforce of patriots”

In line with efforts to cut costs, the Trump administration is also considering eliminating several US consulates and diplomatic posts around the world, NBC News reported on Wednesday.

Consulates in Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the Pacific Islands are under review for relevance to America First agenda, considering diplomatic need, military engagements, and intelligence operations.

The moves are part of President Trump’s broader initiative to reshape the federal workforce. He has proposed a 10% reduction in government employees, in a move to streamline operations and reduce costs.