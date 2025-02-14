- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
More Iran-Beirut Flights Suspended As Resumption Permits Not Issued
By Staff, Agencies
Flights from Tehran to Beirut are still suspended amid Lebanon's prohibition of their resumption, Saeid Chalandari, the General Manager of Imam Khomeini Airport, stated on Friday.
Chalandri reported a cancellation of another flight to Lebanon following suspensions on Thursday, with Mahan Air currently awaiting permission from Lebanon to resume its flights.
An Iranian plane was denied landing in Beirut, leading to protests. The decision sparked condemnation after alleged fund transfers to Hezbollah via Iranian planes.
A Lebanese citizen stuck at Tehran airport requested authorities to help return flight and resolve issue, mentioning bags holding only essentials such as sweets and clothes.
Commenting on the matter, MP Ibrahim al-Mousawi pointed out that "the 'Israeli' enemy’s persistent violations of Lebanese sovereignty, coupled with the complicity of the international community—particularly the United States—have emboldened it to expand and diversify its aggressions."
Comments
- Related News