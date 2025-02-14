Yemen Holds Mass Rallies in Support of Palestinian Resistance

By Staff, Agencies

Tens of thousands of people staged mass rallies in Yemen’s northwestern province of Sa’ada, expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine, and condemning the US president’s scheme to take over Gaza and relocate Palestinians to neighboring countries like Jordan and Egypt.

The demonstrators waved flags of Palestine and Yemen, while chanting slogans in denunciation of Donald Trump’s Gaza displacement scheme. They also chanted slogans in support of the Yemeni Ansarullah movement and other forces of the Axis of Resistance.

In their slogans, the demonstrators emphasized that they are not afraid of the United States and "Israel", and will not allow the fiendish plot to proceed.

Mohammad Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, addressed the US president during the massive rally in the provincial capital of Sa’ada, saying, “Your military power and the support you offered to the occupier 'Israel' will not force the Palestinian people to leave their homeland.”

He stressed that Yemen stands by Palestine, and the US will witness the full extent of the Yemeni military prowess – something it hasn’t experienced so far.

“The missiles and forces you dispatched to Palestinian territories will fail to displace the people of Gaza. Your statements will not materialize, and will not manage to force the Yemeni nation into abandoning their position,” Houthi said.

The senior Yemeni official also pointed to the collision of the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman with a large merchant vessel on Wednesday night in the Mediterranean Sea, saying the incident exposes the anxiety and distress that the US Navy is enduring as a result of battles with the Yemeni armed forces.

He stated that all options are on the table, and Yemeni armed forces stand fully prepared for any possible scenario, especially after recent remarks by Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abul-Malik al-Houthi that Yemen will intervene, even militarily, if the US and “Israel” attempt to enforce the Gaza displacement plan by force or collude with Arab regimes to implement it.