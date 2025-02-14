Former ‘Israeli’ Military General Admits Absolute Failure in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The architect of the “Israeli” entity’s so-called “Generals’ Plan” to depopulate northern Gaza has described the entity's 16-month-long war in the besieged Gaza Strip as an "absolute failure."

A retired major general and the plan's creator Giora Eiland said, writing in an opinion piece for Ynet, that "Israel" had failed to achieve its aims in the blockaded Palestinian region.

“'Israel' has failed in three-and-a-half out of the four goals of the war: we have not demolished Hamas’ military power; we have not overthrown Hamas’ rule; we are not managing to return the residents... safely to their homes [in 'Israel'], and as for the return of the abductees, the fourth goal – we have partially succeeded,” he wrote.

Eiland acknowledges that Hamas has not only prevented "Israel" from achieving its goals but has also secured its own.

He further added that part of the problem was that the "Israel" had treated Hamas as purely a "terrorist" organization when it had already established state power in Gaza.

Eiland's most recent comments come after Hamas said it would delay the release of the next tranche of “Israeli” captives "until further notice", accusing “Israel” of failing to comply with the terms of the ceasefire deal.