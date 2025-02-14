“Israel” Continues Attacking Jenin, Palestine Urges Intl. Action

By Staff, Agencies

In the early hours of Friday, media reports said an "Israeli" drone conducted a fresh drone attack on the Jenin refugee camp in the northern part of the West Bank.

According to the Tulkarm Camp’s Media Committee, nine people have been martyred, and about 10,500 others --around 80 percent of its population -- have been displaced since “Israeli” forces began the assault on the camp.

Video footage showed “Israeli” bulldozers destroying homes in Tulkarm’s Nour Shams Refugee Camp on Thursday.

The Palestinian Foreign ministry on Thursday urged the international community to take “an urgent and effective action” to force "Israel" to stop its aggression on the West Bank.

Referring to “Israeli” crimes in the occupied territories, including the forced displacement of tens of thousands of Palestinians from their homes and the destruction of homes and infrastructure, the ministry said the international silence emboldens "Israel" to commit more crimes and enables it to continue its crime of ethnic cleansing.