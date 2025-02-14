Sayyed Al-Houthi Warns of Military Intervene to Thwart Trump’s Gaza Scheme

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, threatened on Thursday that Yemen will intervene militarily to prevent US President Donald Trump's plan to forcibly displace the Palestinian people from their homeland.

Sayyed Al-Houthi further added that the country is acting within its duty and that it will not remain a bystander.

In a speech addressing the latest regional and international developments, Sayyed al-Houthi stated that Trump’s plan to uproot Palestinians from their homeland constitutes a violation of a fundamental right from which numerous other rights stem.

He described Trump as a "criminal accustomed to making statements that resemble nonsense and buffoonery," adding that "his plan is more akin to a joke" and naive rhetoric coming from the leader of a country "that presents itself as a civilized nation under false pretenses."

The Ansarullah leader further noted that while Trump’s first term was marked by the so-called "Deal of the Century," his second term has escalated to "the Crime of the Century." He explained that through this plan, Trump aims to achieve what the “Israeli” aggression on Gaza has failed to accomplish—namely, the forced displacement of Palestinians from their land.

He added that Washington’s deception has been exposed in every stage of the so-called "peace process", as the Americans themselves have "reneged on all agreements brokered between the Palestinian Authority and the ‘Israeli’ enemy regarding the two-state solution"—agreements they supervised and sponsored.

Given this reality, he warned, that the success of this scheme, hinges on Arab acceptance of it, underscoring that Trump’s plan can only succeed if the Arab states, particularly those neighboring Palestine, accept it.

In parallel, Sayyed Al-Houthi emphasized the necessity of capitalizing on the broad Arab and international consensus against Trump’s plan by uniting and resisting any attempts to be used as tools by the US.

Regarding the Yemeni stance on this plan, Sayyed al-Houthi affirmed that Yemen’s position is "steadfast and principled in supporting the Palestinian people and its Resistance fighters and standing by them in every possible way."