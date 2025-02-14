Trump to Talk with Russia, China on Military Spending

By Staff, Agencies

The US President Donald Trump signed plans for expansive "reciprocal tariffs" that could affect both allies and adversaries, escalating an international trade dispute that economists warn could drive inflation.

Trump warned BRICS nations could face 100% tariffs from the United States if they "play games with the dollar."

Additionally, he accused Taiwan of taking away the US semiconductor chip industry, vowing to reclaim it.

Trump also reiterated his desire for Russia’s reinstatement in the Group of Seven [G7], calling Moscow’s expulsion a mistake.

There was no immediate response from Canada, which holds the G7 presidency this year.

Trump also announced his intention to hold discussions with Russia and China "when things calm down," on mutual reductions in military expenditures, proposing a potential summit between the three nations.

"There's no reason for us to be building brand new nuclear weapons," he indicated.

According to a senior White House official, the tariffs will be tailored to each US trading partner, considering existing tariffs imposed on American goods, as well as discriminatory measures like value-added taxes [VATs].