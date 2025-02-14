Please Wait...

Macron Warns: Peace in Ukraine is A Capitulation

folder_openEurope... access_time 19 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

French President Emmanuel Macron said Peace in Ukraine would amount to capitulation.

Macron's statements came after US President Donald Trump spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the conflict in Ukraine and later spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The French President claimed that peace in the eastern European country would be "bad news for everyone."

Macron stressed Europe's role in regional security while saying that it would be up to Ukraine to discuss issues of territory and sovereignty.

He further said, it “is up to the international community, with a specific role for the Europeans, to discuss security guarantees and, more broadly, the security framework for the entire region.”

Macron Warns: Peace in Ukraine is A Capitulation

Macron Warns: Peace in Ukraine is A Capitulation

