Lebanese Protest Banning Civilian Iranian Plane from Landing in Beirut

By Staff, Agencies

On Thursday night, a large number of people have taken to the streets around Beirut’s International Airport to protest the cancellation of two scheduled civilian flights from Iran to Lebanon.

Protesters blocked the entrance to the airport and the international road leading to it, while chanting anti-American and anti-"Israeli" slogans.

The demonstrators set fire to tires, creating roadblocks, while tensions rose during clashes with Lebanese military personnel who attempted to clear the route.

The cancellation was ordered by the Lebanese Roads Minister under pressure from the Zionist entity, which claimed that the plane was transferring funds to the Hezbollah.

Iran’s Mahan Air was reportedly informed that a flight scheduled to arrive in Beirut from Tehran would not receive the necessary permission to land, resulting in the cancellation of the trip.

An official at Beirut’s airport confirmed that the Public Works and Transport ministry had asked the facility to inform Mahan Air that Lebanon could not welcome two of its Beirut-bound flights.

The official who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters said one flight was scheduled for Thursday and another for Friday.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has called for immediate measures to bring the stranded Lebanese passengers back to Beirut.

From his part, member of the Lebanese Parliament Ibrahim Mousawi, said "Israel's" violations of Lebanese sovereignty and the complicity of the international community, especially the United States, have led to the entity's further arrogance.

“These actions are strongly condemned, and everyone in Lebanon must loudly denounce them and force the responsible international institutions to take action,” he stated.

Mousawi said that the Lebanese people “expect the government to take the necessary measures to establish its sovereignty over all public centers, especially Rafik Hariri International Airport.”

“The Zionist enemy must not be allowed to imagine that it can encroach on Lebanese sovereignty at any time,” he stated.

Mousawi went on to say that the “Lebanese government, with all its institutions, must assume responsibility and pave the way for the rapid return of citizens from Iran, without giving in to 'Israeli' threats.”