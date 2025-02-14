- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
“Israel” Continues to Violate Ceasefire with Lebanon: New Raids on South Lebanon
By Staff, Agencies
In a blatant aggression and violation to the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, “Israeli” military aircraft have carried out a series of airstrikes, targeting several areas in South Lebanon.
The occupation’s warplanes targeted localities near the Litani River, including the towns of Yohmor al-Shaqif and Zoutr al-Sharqiya, on Thursday night.
The “Israeli” fighter jets also struck the municipalities of Deir Siryan, Zibqin and Yater.
There were no immediate reports about possible causalities or the extent of damage caused.
Hours later, the “Israeli” military alleged in a statement that its strikes targeted “military sites containing weapons and launchers” belonging to Hezbollah resistance movement.
On January 10, Lebanon lodged a formal complaint with the UN Security Council regarding “Israeli” acts of aggression targeting agricultural lands and livestock in the southern region of the country, in violation of the truce agreement.
Hezbollah has placed the responsibility on the Lebanese government to guarantee the complete withdrawal of Israeli military forces from southern Lebanon.
Comments
- Related News