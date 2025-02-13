Moussawi Calls On The State To Repatriate Its Citizens From Tehran: Not To Comply With “Israeli” Threats

By Staff, Agencies

Commenting on the crisis of Lebanese citizens stranded abroad as a result of the “Israeli” threat to target the Iranian plane that will bring them back from Iran, MP Ibrahim al-Moussawi,said in a statement that the persistence of the “Israeli” enemy in violating Lebanese sovereignty and the complicity of the international community, especially the United States, has prompted it to expand and diversify its violations.

The MP stated that this event is condemnable and must be denounced by everyone in Lebanon, and they must raise their voices loudly and hold the competent international authorities and institutions responsible, so that they do their duties to stop the Zionist attacks against President Martyr Rafik Hariri International Airport."

He added that the Lebanese, who are optimistic about the reactivation of the work of constitutional institutions, put the government in front of its responsibilities and demand that it take the necessary measures to guarantee Lebanon's sovereignty over all its public facilities, most importantly the airport, so that the enemy does not think it is free to practice aggression and violate sovereignty as it pleases.

He also emphasized that the Lebanese state, with all its agencies, must assume its responsibilities to end this matter and work to return its citizens to their country immediately and not comply with “Israeli” threats under any name or circumstance.

At the same time, he called on the honorable citizens and all those who are zealous for the interest of their country and their people to be deeply aware and prudent, to give way to treatments for this emerging crisis, and to express their rejection of these “Israeli” violations and violations of our sovereignty in a peaceful and responsible manner.

