Pezeshkian: If Our Nuclear Centers Are Hit, We Will Build Thousand Others

By Staff, Agencies

President Masoud Pezeshkian says if the enemies strike Iran's nuclear facilities, the country's youth will be ready to simply rebuild.

"They threaten our nuclear centers but can't harm our children's minds," Pezeshkian said in a speech in Bushehr.

"If you hit 100 nuclear centers, our children will build a thousand other ones," he said, addressing Iran's enemies.

US President Donald Trump raised on Monday the possibility of "Israel" hitting Iran in an interview with Fox News saying he would prefer to make a deal with Iran.

On his part, Iran's Air Force chief stated that their doctrine is defensive but they will respond to any enemy attack with force.

Pezeshkian authorized operations at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in southern Iran, the Islamic Republic's sole nuclear power plant.

He visited the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant's first Unit, including its control room and turbine, to learn about operations, electricity production, and grid transmission.

He visited Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant's construction sites, ordered equipment installation for Unit 2's reactor building, and excavated pump house buildings for both units.

The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant's first phase has generated 72 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, saving over $8 billion in fossil fuel costs over 11 years.

The plant has not only recovered an investment equivalent to four times its construction cost but also facilitated specialized personnel training and expanded clean and sustainable energy production.

Units 2 and 3 of the power plant each have a nominal production capacity of 1,057 megawatts.