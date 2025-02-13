Russia And Sudan Finalize Agreement On Red Sea Naval Base

By Staff, Agencies

Sudan has confirmed its agreement with Russia to establish a naval base on the Red Sea coast, stating that there are "no obstacles" to its implementation.

The facility will host nuclear-powered warships and accommodate 300 Russian personnel, enhancing Moscow’s regional strategic presence.

The announcement was made during a press conference in Moscow, where Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ali Yusef Sharif affirmed his country’s "complete agreement" with Russia.

He also expressed gratitude for Russia’s veto in the UN Security Council against a British-backed resolution in November 2024, reiterating Khartoum’s firm opposition to foreign interference.

Negotiations for the base began in 2017 when former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir visited Moscow, culminating in the signing of an agreement in November 2020.

However, ongoing instability in Sudan delayed its implementation. In recent months, Russian officials have visited Port Sudan, reinforcing cooperation between the two nations.

Moscow has maintained ties with both sides of Sudan’s ongoing conflict, positioning itself as a key player in the region’s shifting power dynamics.

The United States, China, and France already maintain naval forces in the strategically vital waters off the Horn of Africa.

Washington and its allies strongly oppose Russia's presence in the Red Sea, fearing it could disrupt their global trade routes and regional security operations.

The United States and the United Kingdom have significantly contributed to Sudan's instability through economic sanctions and political intervention.

Western governments, including the IMF and World Bank, have imposed austerity measures on Sudan, resulting in increased economic hardship.

These policies increased public discontent and fueled armed conflicts, ultimately leading to the October 2021 coup.