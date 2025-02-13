Several Injured After Car Drives into People in Munich

By Staff, Agencies

Local media confirmed at least fifteen people have been injured after a car plowed into a crowd during a union rally in Munich, Germany.

According to reports citing eyewitness, the car deliberately drove into the crowd. Bystanders also claimed there were two attackers, one of whom was shot by police and carried away.

The Munich police department confirmed the incident in a statement on X. “A vehicle drove into a group of people. We have strong forces on site,” the statement read, without providing details on the number of injured.

A further statement claimed officers had been able to detain the driver and that he “currently poses no further danger.”

The police warned there will be traffic disruptions in the area while they probe the incident, and asked local residents to avoid the scene so as not to interfere with the work of the emergency services.

The rally at which the incident occurred was organized by the United Services Union, or Verdi, the second largest trade union in Germany after IG Metal, as a part of the what the union called a one-day “warning strike” involving public sector employees that was to be held on Thursday.

Following the incident, the union called off its rally. Later reports indicated that several children were among those injured. Commenting on the incident, Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter said he was “deeply shocked” by what happened. He confirmed that police had detained the suspected assailant, but said his exact background is still unclear.

Prior to the incident, Saudi Arabia had reportedly alerted the German authorities about the perpetrator’s extremist views and requested his extradition, but these warnings were not acted upon. This event ignited a heated debate in Germany about security and immigration policies.