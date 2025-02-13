Hamas: We’re Back to Ceasefire Agreement

By Staff

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, confirmed resuming to implement the agreement as signed, including the captive exchange according to the specified timeline.

Hamas further underlined that its delegation held talks with the mediators to discuss the agreement, especially post the occupation's violations.

The meeting took place in Cairo with the Egyptian Intelligence Service Chief, and phone conversations were conducted with the Qatari Prime Minister.

The movement, held meetings and made contacts with the negotiation file officials in Egypt and Qatar, as well as with the technical working teams of the mediators.

The communications focused on implementing the terms of the agreement, especially that address affording shelter for their people and urgently introducing prefabricated houses, as well as providing tents, heavy equipment, medical supplies, fuel, and the continuous flow of aid.