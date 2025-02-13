Celtic Fans: Show ’Israel’ The Red Card

By Staff, Agencies

Fans of the Celtic soccer team unveiled a massive banner during last night's game, calling to "Show 'Israel' the red card" and demanding the occupation entity's exclusion from the sports organizations.

The banner notably places "Israel" in quotation marks, with the lettering stylized to appear as though it is dripping with blood.

Celtic fans also handed out leaflets advocating for "Israel" to be barred from participating in sporting events, according to "Israel's" Kan public broadcaster.

It is worth mentioning that Celtic fans are known for their strong pro-Palestine and anti-"Israel" sentiment.

"Israeli" forward Liel Abada departed from the team last year due to pressure from fellow “Israelis” urging him to stop playing for a fan base that frequently displayed banners with messages such as “Free Palestine” and “Victory to the Resistance.”

Celtic fans are known for incorporating symbols of Palestinian nationalism into their matchday displays, while supporters of their rivals, Rangers FC, often counter by waving "Israeli" flags.

Last year on September 19, from the stands of the Celtic FC match against SK Slovan Bratislava at the UEFA Champions League in Scotland, the Scottish club's fans' message of solidarity with Palestine was loud and clear: "They can oppress you. They can imprison you, but they will never break your spirit."

Pledging support for the entirety of Palestine, their banners read, "Gaza, Jenin, Tulkarm, Nablus, you’ll never walk alone."