Hamas Spokesperson to Al-Ahed: Trump’s Threats Undermine Gaza Ceasefire

By Staff

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem warned that the threatening rhetoric repeatedly used by US President Donald Trump regarding Gaza does not advance the implementation of the ceasefire agreement or the release of “Israeli” captives.

In an interview with Al-Ahed News, Qassem said: “The release of captives must happen in a clear and singular manner—by obligating the occupation to implement the agreement according to the attached protocols, arrangements, and specified timelines.”

He further stressed that the Al-Qassam Brigades’ decision to delay the release of the sixth group of “Israeli” captives was the result of “Israel’s” failure to implement several clauses of the agreement. According to Qassem, the violations included obstructing the return of displaced people from southern to northern Gaza, shooting at civilians—resulting in over ten martyrs during the ceasefire—and hindering humanitarian and relief protocols, including the entry of agreed-upon aid supplies.

“These violations led us to announce the postponement of the sixth prisoner release. However, Hamas remains committed to the agreement as long as the occupation adheres to it.” Qassem added. “There are obligations the occupation must fulfill, and a new exchange process will only take place once it fully complies with all terms of the agreement.”

Qassem also touched on the calls for the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from Gaza.