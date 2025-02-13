US Intel: ’Israel’ Likely to Strike Iran by Midyear!

By Staff, Agencies

A recent Washington Post [WP] report, citing multiple US intelligence assessments, warned that "Israel" is likely to carry out a "preemptive strike" on Iran’s nuclear program by midyear.

The report, published just hours after The Wall Street Journal released similar findings, suggests that such an attack could delay Iran’s nuclear progress by weeks or months, but risks escalating tensions in the region and triggering a broader war.

According to WP, these conclusions stem from intelligence gathered during the final months of the Biden administration and the early period of the Trump administration.

The White House, CIA, “Defense” Intelligence Agency, and Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment on the matter.

In a parallel context, Brian Hughes, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, reaffirmed US President Donald Trump’s earlier-stated position, stating that he “will not permit Iran to get a nuclear weapon.”

While Trump prefers diplomacy, Hughes added, “he will not wait indefinitely if Iran isn’t willing to deal, and soon.”

The WP noted that the most detailed intelligence assessment, compiled in early January by the intelligence directorate of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Defense Intelligence Agency, warned of a likely "Israeli" strike targeting Iran’s Fordow and Natanz nuclear facilities.

Iran has previously threatened retaliation if its nuclear facilities were attacked. Last month, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned "Israel" and the US that any attack on Iran's nuclear facilities would be faced with an "immediate and decisive response,"

The newly elected President signaled hopes to address Tehran's nuclear program diplomatically, rather than militarily, expressing that working things out without military force would be "really nice".

Araghchi added that by attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities, the Middle East would turn "into a very bad disaster".