Rubio to Visit Middle East as Gaza Ceasefire Faces Collapse

By Staff, Agencies

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the occupied Palestinian territories.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that Rubio will meet with senior officials to discuss the release of "Israeli" captives from the Gaza Strip and to "advance phase II of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza."

“Rubio will also attend the Munich Security Conference and the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting,” Bruce stated.

The announcement comes after a serious breakdown of the ceasefire agreement, spurred by "Israel's" continuous violations of the deal's terms.

The Palestinian Resistance's leadership has since announced that it will not release the next batch of “Israeli” captives, subject to be exchanged for Palestinian detainees on Saturday.

Rubio's trip to the region comes at a critical juncture, as US and “Israeli” mobilization risk reigniting conflict, following a 15-month-long war.