“Israel” Mounts West Bank Raids, Displaces 44000 Palestinians

By Staff, Agencies

As part of its continuous aggression on the West Bank, "Israel" has conducted more raids in several cities and refugee camps across the occupied Palestinian territories, firing indiscriminately at Palestinians and violently forcing them out of their homes.

The "Israeli" attacks took place at the Jenin, Tulkarm, Nur Shams, Askar, and Balata refugee camps, all situated in the northern West Bank, sparking clashes with local Palestinians, reports added.

Other raids, the reports added, targeted the Shu’fat, Aida, and al-Arroub camps, near the cities of al-Quds, Bethlehem and al-Khalil, respectively.

Meanwhile, "Israeli" forces stormed the city of Nablus as well as the towns of Yatta and Attil.

In the Nur Shams camp, the occupation troops demolished and ransacked Palestinian houses, and ordered residents to evacuate.

The head of the Popular Committee for Services in Nur Shams, Nihad al-Shawish, said the situation inside the camp is extremely dire amid the ongoing "Israeli" assault.

"Israeli" forces are firing at everything that moves inside the camp, he noted. Many families remain trapped in their homes, facing imminent danger, while essential services such as water and electricity have been cut off.

Shawish also said "Israel" is brutally mistreating residents, storming their homes by force, firing live bullets and stun grenades, and threatening them to leave in an apparent effort to empty the camp of its residents.

“What we are witnessing in the West Bank is the worst situation since the second Intifada... The patterns of attacks and methods used are also similar to those seen during "Israel’s” genocidal campaign in Gaza,” Diana Alzeer, FIDH’s vice president, said, calling for “serious” global pressure on "Israel" authorities to end their deadly attacks in the West Bank.