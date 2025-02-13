Iran FM Calls out Washington’s Hypocrisy Towards Tehran

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Foreign Ministry released the fact sheet, which included a whole host of US violations concerning Iran, such as reinstatement of its so-called “maximum pressure” policy towards the Islamic Republic.

The US initiated the policy under Donald Trump’s former tenure as president and relaunched it under his current incumbency, with the American chief executive signing a new “Presidential National Security Memorandum” on February 4, through which he ordered intensification of economic and political pressure against the Islamic Republic.

The ministry described the policy as an extension of Washington’s long-standing adversarial attitude towards Tehran.

It, meanwhile, asserted that “maximum pressure” was never truly halted after Trump’s former term wound down, as the previous US administration of Joe Biden not only retained the country’s sanctions against Iran, but also imposed hundreds more.

The ministry reiterated the Islamic Republic’s commitment to resisting such coercive measures, emphasizing that no nation should be subjected to illegal and unjust economic pressure.

“However, the US was deploying the policy, while simultaneously calling for negotiations with Iran on the nuclear issue,” the ministry said, noting that “such attitude contradicted Washington’s rhetoric.”

Iran underlines that it has always supported diplomacy and engaged in negotiations in good faith. However, it reminds at the same time that pressure and intimidation tactics have never yielded results as far as dealing with the Islamic Republic is concerned.

The fact sheet further highlighted the United States track record regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], an agreement backed by the United Nations Security Council [UNSC], which was signed between Iran and world countries, including the US, in 2015.

“Over the past four years, despite intensive negotiations to revive the JCPOA, Washington, while expressing a desire to return to the agreement, has never been willing to fulfill its JCPOA commitments or lift sanctions against the Iranian nation, and under various pretexts, it prevented, on different occasions, the negotiations from reaching a final conclusion,” the document highlighted.

Additionally, the fact-sheet challenged US allegations that Iran supported “terrorism,” asserting that the Islamic Republic was, in fact, the primary victim of terrorism in the region, and that these allegations do not change the reality.

Amid the American attitude, Iran’s leadership, guided by the principles of “dignity, wisdom, and expediency,” would refuse to negotiate under pressure, the document underscored.

The ministry finally reaffirmed that Iran has never pursued acquiring nuclear weapons, citing a binding religious decree [fatwa] against such prospect that had been issued by the Leader.

It called on the US, the only country to have ever deployed nuclear weapons, to refrain from using the nuclear issue as an excuse for confrontation.