Hamas Rejects US - ‘Israeli’ ’Threats’ on Captive Exchange

By Staff, Agencies

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem stressed on Wednesday that “Israel” was “evading the implementation of several provisions of the ceasefire agreement," warning that captives would not be released without “Israel” complying with the deal.

“Our position is clear, and we will not accept the language of American and ‘Israeli’ threats,” said Qassem, after “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to “resume intense fighting” if captives were not released by Saturday.

On Wednesday, the entity’s War minister Israel Katz warned that “Israel” will restart its war on Gaza if Hamas fails to release “Israeli” captives and that this time it will be more devastating.

“The new Gaza war will be different in intensity from the one before the ceasefire, and it will not end without the defeat of Hamas and the release of all the captives,” Katz said in a statement.

“It will also allow the realization of US President [Donald] Trump’s vision for Gaza,” he added, referring to the American leader’s plan for the United States to take over the Palestinian territory.

Hamas earlier said in a statement that a delegation headed by its top negotiator and Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya “arrived in Cairo and began meetings with Egyptian officials" and was monitoring "the implementation of the ceasefire agreement."

A diplomat familiar with the talks told AFP that mediators from Qatar and Egypt were engaged with both “Israel” and Hamas to resolve the dispute and ensure the implementation of the agreement.