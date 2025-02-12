Please Wait...

Former Turkish PM Suggests That Gaza Become Turkish Territory
Europe... access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Former Prime Minister of Turkey Ahmet Davutoglu suggested holding a referendum in the Gaza Strip on whether it should become an autonomous Turkish territory "until a Palestinian state is established" arguing that Gaza was historically part of Turkey.

"Turkey, as the legitimate successor of the Ottoman Empire, should treat the people of Gaza as friends throughout history and fellow citizens," Davutoglu said

"Let the people of Gaza hold a referendum and join Turkey as an autonomous region until a Palestinian state is established. The decision is up to the people of Gaza," he added.

The leader of the opposition Future Party supported his proposal by saying that the Gaza Strip was a legitimate part of the Ottoman Empire, and that the British Mandate and "Israel's" occupation of it were both illegal.

