Daesh Claims Responsibility For Deadly Bombing Attack In Northern Afghanistan

By Staff, Agencies

The Daesh terrorist group in Afghanistan has claimed responsibility for the latest bombing attack that left at least five people dead and several others injured in the country’s northern province of Kunduz.

Daesh Khorasan announced its involvement after at least five people were killed in a bombing outside a bank in Kunduz, involving explosives strapped to his body.

A blast near Kabul Bank branch killed a security guard and four others, including civilians and Taliban group members, on Tuesday.

Provincial police spokesman Jumma Uddin Khakasr said seven people were wounded.

Amaq said a "suicide bomber" had "detonated his explosive vest" as "Taliban militia members gathered outside a public bank to collect their salaries."

Daesh-K claimed that "hundreds of Taliban, including security commanders," were killed in the bombing attack.

The terrorist group claimed responsibility for a bombing in March 2024 outside a bank in Kandahar, the spiritual heartland of the Taliban.

In December last year, Daesh also claimed responsibility for a bombing which killed the Taliban-ruled government's minister for refugees, Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani, in the capital Kabul.

Regional countries attributed the US and Britain's withdrawal from Afghanistan to the rise of the Daesh terrorist group and increased violence in the Asian country.