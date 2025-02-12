Indian PM Narendra Modi To Travel To Washington To Prevent A Trade War With Donald Trump

By Staff, Agencies

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is traveling to Washington in an effort to prevent a trade war with US President Donald Trump.

India is considering tariff reductions in various sectors, including electronics, medical equipment, and chemicals, to boost US exports and align with domestic production plans.

The officials further stated that concessions are being considered on items India predominantly sources from the US or has the potential to import more of, such as dish antennas and wood pulp.

In a statement on Monday, Modi said, "This visit will be an opportunity to build upon the successes of our collaboration in his (Trump’s) first term."

India's Prime Minister Modi is set to visit the US for a two-day visit, where he is expected to discuss increased energy and defense imports.

Trump had urged Modi in a call last month to purchase more US-made security equipment, claiming it would move the relationship "toward fair trade."

While trade relations have steadily expanded over the past decade, Washington’s growing interest in New Delhi primarily stems from its desire to counter China's regional influence.

Trump plans to impose a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports into the US, in addition to existing duties, and introduce reciprocal tariffs immediately.

The US President has previously accused India of being a "very big abuser" in trade.

India's engineering goods exports, worth $25 billion, could be severely impacted by Trump's proposed tariff hike, according to an industry official.

Another pressing issue is Trump’s relentless crackdown on migrants and India's pledge to severely curtail illegal immigration, which has further exposed New Delhi's subjugation to Washington’s demands.

Just last week, the US forcibly deported 104 Indian migrants, with many more set to be expelled in the coming months.

In reaction to the deportation, a senior Indian official merely suggested that “this kind of treatment can perhaps be avoided."