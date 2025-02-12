’Israel’ Killed 306,000 Palestinians In Gaza: Renowned American Attorney

By Staff, Agencies

A renowned American attorney and indigenous rights campaigner estimates that the "Israeli" military has killed at least 360,000 people in its 15-month-long genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, arguing that the besieged territory’s true death toll is significantly higher than the figure reported by mainstream media.

Steven Donziger, former Chevron activist, criticizes the under-reported death count in Gaza, stating that it is "narrow and incomplete."

"The Gaza Ministry of Health reports 46,000 deaths, but this excludes indirect deaths from starvation, disease, and lack of medical care due to health infrastructure destruction and 'Israel's' blockade," he stated.

He went on to say that as of January 19, 2024, the number of deaths in Gaza, including both direct and indirect causes, could be as high as 306,000, according to his analysis.

The Harvard-trained lawyer compared American death to 14% of the country's population, stating that if the same proportion of Americans died in a conflict, it would be equivalent to 46 million people.

The speaker confidently stated that the estimates provided accurately reflect the scale of the human tragedy in Gaza, despite the fact that they are not precise.

A study by the UK's Lancet medical journal in June 2023 estimates that the cumulative effects of "Israel's" war on Gaza could result in over 186,000 deaths.

According to Donziger, the Lancet study suggested "Israel’s" war on Gaza may have caused over 186,000 deaths.

From this, Donziger calculated that with an additional 214 days of fighting until the ceasefire in January 2024, the total death toll would have risen to approximately 306,000.

The Lancet published a study in January estimating that Gaza's death toll during the first nine months of the war was 40% higher than reported by the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The study suggested the total death toll was actually at around 64,260, which would mean the health ministry had under-reported the number of deaths by 41 percent.

Earlier, a UN report had indicated that around 10,000 missing Gazans are probably buried under rubble.