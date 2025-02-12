Musk Defends DOGE As Trump Orders Federal Agencies to Comply with Cuts

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order mandating federal agencies to implement workforce reductions and efficiency measures outlined by the Department of Government Efficiency [DOGE], led by Elon Musk.

Signed on February 11, the order directs agencies to limit hiring to essential positions and collaborate with DOGE to identify areas for significant staff cuts and potential agency eliminations.

Appearing alongside Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Musk defended the initiative, stating that the American people “voted for major government reform, and that’s what they’re going to get.”

“It’s not optional for us to reduce federal expenses – it’s essential. It’s essential for America to remain solvent as a country,” Musk said.

Musk went on to say, “We have this unelected, unconstitutional fourth branch of government – the bureaucracy – which, in many ways, currently holds more power than any elected representative.” He added, “It does not reflect the will of the people. So, it’s something we’ve got to fix.”

He further noted, “And we’ve also got to address the deficit – a $2 trillion deficit. If we don’t do something about this, the country is going bankrupt. I mean, it’s astounding that the interest payments alone on the national debt exceed the Defense Department’s budget."

Trump’s executive order establishes a hiring ratio in which agencies may recruit only one employee for every four who depart, with exemptions for roles related to public safety, immigration enforcement, and law enforcement. Agency heads must develop data-driven plans, in consultation with DOGE team leads, to ensure new hires are allocated to high-need areas.

The order also requires agency heads to submit reports within 30 days, evaluating whether their departments or sub-agencies could be eliminated or consolidated. It does not apply to military personnel, and agency heads may exempt “any position they deem necessary to meet national security, homeland security, or public safety responsibilities.”