US Envoy Returns to Preserve “Israeli” Occupation

Maisam Rizk - Al Akhbar

As extreme as it may be, the Zionist stance of US Deputy Envoy to the Middle East, Morgan Ortagus, is still less troubling than the desperate embrace by some Lebanese factions of “Israel’s” narrative on Hezbollah’s defeat.

During her visit last week, Ortagus stood at the presidential podium in Lebanon’s Baabda and openly declared that “the United States wants to weaken Hezbollah in Lebanon and prevent it from having any presence in the government or influence.” Her words resonated with some Lebanese politicians.

Just days before Ortagus’ visit to Beirut [last Thursday and Friday], aides to Lebanese President General Joseph Aoun traveled to Washington, D.C., where they met with US officials, including President Donald Trump’s envoy to the Middle East, Steven Weidtkoff. Reports suggest that Ortagus also attended the meeting, which focused on the situation in Lebanon.

The details of those discussions are unclear, but there were concerns that some Lebanese figures had urged the US administration to “keep up the pressure on Hezbollah, which is now weak and defeated, and should be completely removed from the political scene by any means to further weaken it.” Similar rhetoric has been repeated by Lebanese “Change” MPs who visited the US for discussions on the matter.

During their trip they urged the Trump administration to continue its efforts to diminish Hezbollah’s political influence.

Meanwhile, some parties sought to scrutinize the nature of Ortagus’s closed-door discussion with the President, as what was reported from the private meeting contradicted her public statements. Behind closed doors, she inquired about the government formation process, particularly regarding Minister Yassine Jaber and whether he might pose an obstacle to upcoming government projects. However, Aoun reassured her, saying, “We know Minister Jaber well—he is competent and does not let his political views affect his work. We have full confidence in him.”

Ortagus also raised the issue of Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon, reaffirming her country’s commitment to the scheduled withdrawal date of February 18.

The discrepancy between the US envoy’s remarks during the meeting and her public statements, especially her remarks about Hezbollah and her praise for “Israel”, surprised officials at the presidential palace. This created an awkward situation for the presidency, prompting it to issue a brief statement distancing itself from her remarks.

Sources told Al-Akhbar that Ortagus was deeply displeased by Baabda’s statement and expressed her anger to US Embassy officials. She and her colleagues were unaccustomed to facing objections to their blatant interference in the internal affairs of other countries during their diplomatic visits.

In a further display of arrogance, Ortagus reportedly insisted that her remarks should go unchallenged before the controversy around them escalated. This prompted US Ambassador Lisa Johnson to contact the State Department, emphasizing that Ortagus’ comments were inappropriate as they “embarrass our allies and provide ammunition for others to attack them, while the country’s current situation cannot afford such controversy. We need to correct our stance.” Consequently, Washington reached out to President Aoun to apologize for Ortagus’ remarks and reassure him that there was no intent to cause embarrassment.

Meanwhile, “Israel’s” hint at a second extension of the full withdrawal deadline from the south has added further uncertainty to the fate of the ceasefire agreement, especially as “Israel” continues its military escalation—not just in the south but also in the Beqaa—while stalling to maximize destruction. Reports suggest that Ortagus may return to Beirut next Tuesday to discuss the issue. However, well-informed sources revealed that the US envoy did not speak in Lebanon about an “Israeli” withdrawal but rather about a “redeployment” of “Israeli” forces.

Furthermore, Ortagus may reportedly push for stricter control over border crossings with Syria, advocating for the Lebanese army to prevent weapons smuggling and block Hezbollah from rebuilding its military capabilities. She is also expected to revive proposals for the deployment of multinational forces along the Syria-Lebanon border under international supervision. Additionally, she may argue that discussions with Lebanon should include “Israel’s” continued presence on key strategic hills in the south.