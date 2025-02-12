Imam Khamenei: Neglecting Enemy’s Stupid Threats, Iranians Sent Message of Unity on Revolution Anniv.

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commended the Iranian nation for relaying its “message of unity” to the international community on the 46th anniversary of the country’s historic 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Imam Khamenei made the remarks in Tehran on Wednesday, addressing a gathering of Defense Ministry officials, defense industry elites, the ministry’s experts and staff, and families of the martyrs hailing from the country’s defense industry.

The Leader described the day marking the Revolution’s victory as one of the most significant national events, showcasing the unity and strength of the Iranian people despite relentless external pressures.

He further emphasized that the celebrations on this year’s anniversary were not just a commemoration, but a powerful act of resistance and national unity.

"This was a message of unity from the Iranian people. Despite the constant, idiotic threats against us, the people of Iran showed the world their identity, their strength, and their unwavering resolve.”

"This year’s February 22nd was one of the most outstanding celebrations of the Revolution," the Leader stated, pointing that “It was a popular uprising, a grand national movement. People took to the streets, raised their voices, and shared their views across the media, all over the country. This was a true popular uprising, a major national movement.”

In parallel, Imam Khamenei noted that “Despite ongoing media bombardments, psychological warfare, and unfounded threats from adversaries against the historic development, the Iranian people stood strong in their commitment to the values of the Revolution with their indication of strong support for the event during this year’s marches and jubilations.”

He also made special reference to the presence of young people in the celebrations, their vibrant energy, which was visible across the country’s various cities, not just in Tehran and major urban centers, but in remote towns and villages.

Even in cities where the weather was harsh and conditions unfavorable, millions of Iranians participated, demonstrating their collective will, the Leader remarked.