Netanyahu: Intense Fighting to Resume in Gaza if Captives Not Released by Saturday

Zionist Entity
By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that “If Hamas does not return the captives by Saturday noon, the ceasefire will end, and 'Israel' will return to intense fighting.”

Bibi’s remarks came in a video statement Tuesday evening, after a four-hour security cabinet meeting.

The meeting came a day after Hamas said it would delay Saturday’s captive release until further notice due to “'Israeli' violations” of the truce.

Later on, Tuesday evening, Hamas issued a statement stating it was “committed to the ceasefire agreement,” and asserting that "Israel" was “the party that did not abide by its commitments and is responsible for any complications or delays.”

Before and after Bibi’s video statement, “Israeli” officials made several contradictory and conflicting messages about the number of captives that “Israel” is demanding be released by Saturday.

On Tuesday evening, Channel 12 reported that “Israeli” officials told the political leadership that “Israel” needs to try to see phase one of the Gaza deal through to its end, and get out as many captives as possible.

Israel Palestine Gaza

