Lebanese PM Affirms ‘Israeli’ Full Withdrawal by Feb 18

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam affirmed on Tuesday evening that he will work to ensure the "Israeli" withdrawal is completed on time, or even before the scheduled date.

He stated: “We will exert pressure on 'Israel' through diplomatic channels.”

In his first televised interview, conducted from the Grand Serail, Salam stated, “Lebanon has fulfilled its role in implementing UN Resolution 1701 and its monitoring mechanism. We are not falling short in our commitments."”

He noted that the ministerial statement will address the challenges facing the country, particularly the "Israeli" withdrawal and reconstruction efforts.

Salam also revealed that there is a possibility for Syrian refugees to return following a change in the Syrian leadership, and announced plans to visit Damascus and meet with interim President Ahmad Sharaa.

On Monday, "Israeli" media reported that the United States conveyed a message to the "Israeli” leadership, stating that the ceasefire in Lebanon will not be extended and that "Israeli" forces must withdraw by February 18.

A spokesperson for the US National Security Council confirmed that "Israel's" withdrawal remains on schedule and that Tel Aviv has not requested an extension.

However, "Israeli" officials are still engaged in negotiations with the US, seeking a more favorable outcome regarding their withdrawal.

Reports indicate that "Israeli" forces may begin withdrawing from additional areas in southern Lebanon in the coming days as part of ongoing diplomatic discussions.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed that lasting stability in southern Lebanon depends on "Israel's" full withdrawal from occupied territories and complete implementation of UN Resolution 1701, during a recent meeting with US Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East, Morgan Ortagus, at Baabda Palace.

He further emphasized that the release of Lebanese detainees remains an integral part of the agreement and called for an immediate halt to "Israeli" hostilities.