Please Wait...

search
close

عنوان الإعلان

  1. Home

OIC To Hold Emergency Meeting over Palestinian Rights

OIC To Hold Emergency Meeting over Palestinian Rights
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Egypt said Tuesday that a preliminary agreement has been reached to hold an emergency ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] to reject the relocation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, at the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s request.

A Foreign Ministry statement said that Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held talks with his counterparts from OIC member states, including Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Iran, and Jordan, to address Palestinian developments.

The statement said, “These discussions resulted in a preliminary agreement to hold an emergency OIC ministerial meeting following the Arab summit in Cairo on Feb. 27.”

However, no specific date has been set for the meeting.

The meeting aims to “reaffirm the longstanding Palestinian, Arab, and Islamic positions on the Palestinian cause and uphold the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them the right to self-determination and to live in their homeland and on their land,” the ministry said.

Iran Palestine Gaza Egypt OIC

Comments

  1. Related News
OIC To Hold Emergency Meeting over Palestinian Rights

OIC To Hold Emergency Meeting over Palestinian Rights

4 hours ago
Dr Hussam Abu Safiya’s Life in Danger Due to ’Israeli’ Torture

Dr Hussam Abu Safiya’s Life in Danger Due to ’Israeli’ Torture

5 hours ago
UN: ’Israel’ Forcibly Displaces 40,000 from West Bank

UN: ’Israel’ Forcibly Displaces 40,000 from West Bank

5 hours ago
Jordanian King Meets Trump: No for Displacement of Palestinians in Gaza, Ready to take 2000 Sick Children

Jordanian King Meets Trump: No for Displacement of Palestinians in Gaza, Ready to take 2000 Sick Children

5 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 12-02-2025 Hour: 02:14 Beirut Timing

whatshot