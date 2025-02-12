- Home
OIC To Hold Emergency Meeting over Palestinian Rights
By Staff, Agencies
Egypt said Tuesday that a preliminary agreement has been reached to hold an emergency ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] to reject the relocation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, at the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s request.
A Foreign Ministry statement said that Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held talks with his counterparts from OIC member states, including Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Iran, and Jordan, to address Palestinian developments.
The statement said, “These discussions resulted in a preliminary agreement to hold an emergency OIC ministerial meeting following the Arab summit in Cairo on Feb. 27.”
However, no specific date has been set for the meeting.
The meeting aims to “reaffirm the longstanding Palestinian, Arab, and Islamic positions on the Palestinian cause and uphold the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them the right to self-determination and to live in their homeland and on their land,” the ministry said.
