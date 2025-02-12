Iran, China Embark on New Era of Strategic Cooperation

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Republic’s Consul General in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, Hossein Darvishi, highlighted the deepening strategic partnership between Iran and China, emphasizing the countries’ shared values such as mutual respect, equality and commitment to peace.

Darvishi made the remarks on Tuesday, speaking at a ceremony commemorating the 46th anniversary of the victory of the country’s historic Islamic Revolution.

He went on to say, “In recent years, the two ancient Asian partners have pursued a new era of strategic interactions within the framework of a comprehensive strategic partnership.”

"Guided by common values of mutual respect, equality, and peace, this partnership reflects the firm commitment of the Iranian government to foster lasting and all-encompassing cooperation with China,” Darvishi stated.

He elaborated on the long-standing relationship between Iran and China, stressing the countries’ historical ties and deep-rooted cultural connections, and emphasizing how these foundations have paved the way for an evolving strategic partnership.

In a parallel context, the official stated, “The 14th administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to create a new model of enduring friendship and collaboration [between the nations].”

“This partnership not only solidifies our historical friendship, but also charts new horizons for stable and sustainable collaboration between our nations,” Darvishi emphasized.

The diplomat, meanwhile, underscored the significant achievements of Iran’s Islamic Revolution.

He noted that Iran's commitment to national development across political, cultural, scientific, industrial, and technological sectors had transformed the country into a regional power and a global leader in cutting-edge fields such as genetics, cloning, nanotechnology, biotechnology, aerospace, nuclear energy, medical sciences, and information technology.