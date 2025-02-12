Dr Hussam Abu Safiya’s Life in Danger Due to ’Israeli’ Torture

By Staff, Agencies

The family of Dr. Hussam Abu Safia, director of Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital, says he has been subjected to “severe torture and mistreatment” following his arrest by "Israeli" forces in late December.

Abu Safiya’s family, citing his lawyer, said in a post on X on Wednesday that he endured harsh conditions in the first days of his detention in “Israeli” jails and was held in solitary confinement for 24 days before being transferred to “Ofer” Prison in the occupied West Bank, where he continues to face poor treatment.

According to his family, he suffers from chronic high blood pressure and an enlarged heart muscle, and although he's currently receiving treatment, he is only given one meal per day which is "inadequate” and of very poor quality.

“Regarding his legal case, it is clean, and there are no charges against him,” his family said, adding that all accusations attributed to him have been denied due to lack of evidence and the case is clear.

His family noted that Abu Safiya’s release could be imminent in the coming stages of the captive exchange, as the "Israeli" prosecutors have not filed any charges.

Abu Safiya’s family further called on the international community to pressure "Israel" to provide adequate food and medicine for him and secure his immediate release.