UN: ’Israel’ Forcibly Displaces 40,000 from West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees [UNRWA] issued a stark warning about the forced displacement of Palestinians in refugee camps across the northern West Bank,

UNRWA cited an alarming increase in "Israeli" assaults on the region, expressing deep concern over the escalating violations and their humanitarian impact.

According to UNRWA, “Israeli” forces have displaced 40,000 Palestinian refugees over the past three weeks as part of a large-scale operation that began in Jenin camp and later expanded to the Tulkarm, Nur Shams, and Al-Far'a refugee camps. Thousands of Palestinian families have been forcibly displaced since mid-2023, when the "Israeli" occupation intensified its military campaigns in the occupied West Bank.

UNRWA stressed that these Repeated and destructive operations have rendered the northern refugee camps uninhabitable, trapping residents in cyclical displacement." The agency reported that over 60% of displacement cases in 2024 were caused by "Israeli" forces, with no judicial orders issued to justify them.

The agency further highlighted the increasingly dangerous and coercive environment Palestinians are facing in the occupied West Bank. It pointed to the widespread use of airstrikes, armored bulldozers, explosions, and advanced weaponry by "Israeli" forces, describing these tactics as "commonplace [and] a spillover of the war in Gaza."

UNRWA has called for the immediate protection of civilians and critical infrastructure, warning that "Jenin Camp stands empty today, evoking memories of the second intifada."

The agency further cautioned that "Israeli" plans indicate similar operations could soon be carried out in other refugee camps.