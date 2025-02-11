Please Wait...

Ansarullah Leader Hails Iran’s Firm Support To Resistance

Ansarullah Leader Hails Iran’s Firm Support To Resistance
folder_openYemen access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah movment Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi hailed Iran's firm support for Palestinian cause and Axis of Resistance in the West Asia region.

"The US Western allies are benefitting from discord among Muslim nations," said Sayyed  al-Houthi in a speech he delivered on Saturday. 

"The US has no good will towards Muslim nations," he said, adding that the US government is always seeking to plunder other nations' resources."

He further stated that President Donald Trump has expressed clearly that the US considers other nations as cows waiting to be milked.

"Zionist project targets Islamic Ummah as a whole," the Yemeni leader said, adding that the Zionist project is seeking to corrupt young Muslims through infiltrating education system of Islamic states."

The Zionist project is destructive, hostile to Muslims and wants to destroy Muslim identity, he further noted.

"Arab regimes who relied on the US, the UK, have lost everything they had because of naivety," he underscored, adding that "the US is seeking to occupy the Gaza Strip as if it is a real estate."

"Palestinians will respond with steadfastness to plots hatched by the US."

Sayyed Al-Houthi continued to praise Iran's firm support for Palestinian cause and the Axis of Resistance in West Asia region.

iran support united states president ansarullah leader sayyed abdel malik badreddine al houthi

Comments

