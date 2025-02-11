Please Wait...

US Tells ’Israel’ Withdrawal From South Lebanon Set For February 18

US Tells ’Israel’ Withdrawal From South Lebanon Set For February 18
folder_openLebanon access_time 6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The United States has conveyed a message to "Israel" stating that the ceasefire with Lebanon will not be extended and the withdrawal of "Israeli" troops from southern Lebanon must take place on February 18, "Israeli" media reported.

The US had approved an extension of the "Israeli" military's presence in Southern Lebanon, particularly in the eastern sector, for an additional three weeks.

However, according to the "Israeli" news outlet Central Edition, Washington is now "satisfied" with the progress made by the Lebanese Army under the agreement and believes it has sufficiently deployed on the ground.

"Israeli" officials are negotiating with the US to secure a more favorable outcome, with expectations of "Israeli" forces withdrawing from southern Lebanon in the coming days.

The US National Security Council spokesperson confirmed that "Israel's" withdrawal is on schedule, and "Tel Aviv" has not requested an extension.

This comes as the "Israeli" military continues to violate the ceasefire in Lebanon.  "Israeli" warplanes conducted multiple airstrikes two days ago, targeting areas in southern Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley, and Hermel near the Lebanese-Syrian border.

 

Lebanon cease fire UnitedStates IsraeliOccupation

