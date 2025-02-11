Egypt’s Sisi: Gaza Must Be Rebuilt Without ‘Displacing Palestinians’

By Staff, Agencies

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi says the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip must take place without displacing the Palestinian inhabitants.

During a phone call with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday, Sisi said it was imperative that the reconstruction preserve the Palestinians’ right “to live on their land.”

According to a statement from his office, Sisi said “the establishment of a Palestinian state is the only guarantee for achieving lasting peace in the region.”

Sisi’s comments came after US President Donald Trump threatened Egypt and Jordan with suspending their aid if they do not accept the relocation of Palestinian people into the countries.

During the early days of his administration, Trump suggested that the people of Gaza either temporarily or permanently relocate to a third country.

On February 4, Trump proposed that the US could take over Gaza and turn it into the “Riviera” of West Asia after clearing the Palestinians out, and resettling them elsewhere.

On February 6, "Israel’s" Benjamin Netanyahu said the Palestinians should establish their state in Saudi Arabia. The "Israeli" prime minister dismissed any notion of Palestinian sovereignty.

“The Saudis can create a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia; they have a lot of land over there,”

The idea of “voluntary migration” of the people of Palestine was first promoted during the US administration of Joe Biden by far-right "Israeli" ministers.

Critics believe any plan for relocating the Palestinians will give the entity the excuse it needs to forcibly expel the Palestinians from Gaza, and repopulate the territory with settlers.

The international community, notably the Arab nations, has categorically rejected the idea and instead declared its full support for the “two-state solution.”