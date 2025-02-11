Omani Military Chief Meets Iran’s Top General As Defense Ties Strengthened

By Staff, Agencies

Oman’s military chief has met with Iran’s Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri in Tehran to discuss the promotion of defense and military relations.

Iran's top general, Vice Admiral Abdullah Khamis Al Raisi, received Chief of Staff of Oman's Armed Forces, Vice Admiral Abdullah Khamis Al Raisi, at the General Staff of the Armed Forces headquarters.

Al Raisi arrived in Tehran on Monday evening at the official invitation of Major General Baqeri, it added.

According to the statement, the meeting was held as part of efforts to enhance defense and military relations between the two countries at the regional level.

Al Raisi is scheduled to visit an exhibition showcasing the capabilities of Iran’s Armed Forces and meet with commanders of Iran’s Armed Forces.

Back in October 2024, Iran and Oman held a joint maritime rescue and relief exercise involving the naval forces of both countries in the Indian Ocean and the Strait of Hormuz.

The exercise, conducted in Oman's northern Indian Ocean and Strait of Hormuz, involved military training programs and modern coordination of maritime and aerial search and rescue operations.

Iran and Oman share a maritime border along the Gulf of Oman.